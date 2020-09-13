PTI to honour all pledges made with people, says Khattak

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak said on Saturday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under Prime Minister Imran Khan would honour all the pledges made with the people as per its election manifesto.

Addressing a public gathering at Dera Katikhel here, he added that the corrupt and the looters of the national wealth would not be spared and they would be put in the dock. On the occasion, Awami National Party leader Tajul Maluk announced joining the PTI along with his family members and supporters. The defence minister said that the country had come out of the financial crisis and the government was now focusing on providing relief to the people. Pervez Khattak said that the 22-year political struggle of Prime Minister Imran Khan had started paying dividends. “Imran Khan has promised the nation that he will not spare the corrupt elements,” he added.

The PTL leader further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would not compromise on the matter of accountability and would not give the NRO to the opposition. He said that the arrest warrants of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Nawaz Sharif had reached the Pakistani High Commission in London and letters written to bring him back to the country through the Interpol to face accountability. Expressing sorrow over the gang rape of a woman on the motorway in Lahore, he said that the Punjab chief minister was looking into the matter and the accused would soon be brought to justice. He also expressed resentment about the controversial remarks of the capital city police officer of Lahore about the motorway incident. The defence minister also termed the resumption of intra-Afghan dialogue a good omen for the region. “Peace in Afghanistan is vital for the prosperity of Pakistan,” he said, adding, Islamabad was committed to bringing peace to Afghanistan. Welcoming the new entrants to the party, Pervez Khattak said that Imran Khan was committed to making the country a welfare state. “The era of loot and plunder is over and the country is on the road to progress and prosperity,” he added. The former chief minister said that all the uplift projects would be completed in Nowshera.