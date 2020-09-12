Sanjrani fetes outgoing Chinese envoy

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani hosted dinner in honour of outgoing Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing Friday, which was attended by senators, federal ministers and ministers of state and senior officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjrani said that strong relations with China are an important part of our foreign policy and the entire Pakistani nation and political leadership are united on friendly relations with China.

“The hearts of the people of both countries beat together. Relationships are getting stronger over time. The friendship between Pakistan and China is historic and exemplary and all political forces are united in their relations with China,” he said.

He pointed out that CPEC turned the relationship between the two countries into a strategic partnership and the Belt and Road Project and the CPEC are the region's development corridors.

“Pakistan seeks to promote peace, development and prosperity in the region through cooperation and partnership. The BRI reflects Chinese President Xi Jinping's vision for regional integration,” Senate chairman noted.

The Senate Chairman praised the leadership skills of Chinese President Xi Jinping and said under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, China has established a distinct position in the world.

Under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, Pakistan-China cooperation was further expanded, Chairman Senate said and added that ideal cooperation reflected mutual trust and deep friendship.

The Chinese Ambassador also presented the third volume of "Governance of China" written by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, who also congratulated President Xi Jinping on compiling a detailed collection.