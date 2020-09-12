‘Additional patrolling vehicles, manpower deployed on motorways’

Lahore: It is our prime responsibility to ensure safety to the commuters travelling on motorways and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard. Additional patrolling vehicles and manpower have been deployed on motorways in order to ensure safe travel, said by National Highway and Motorway Police Additional Inspector General Abbass Hussain Malick while presiding over a meeting at M2 South. Additional Inspector General Abbass Hussain Malick informed that despite constraints of resources continuous effective patrolling will be ensured on motorways to prevent any untoward happening. It is tradition proven of NHMP to provide quality help to road users and no compromise will be made in this regard.

Additional Inspector General Abbass Hussain Malick added that snap checking of suspicious vehicles will be carried on permanent basis to ensure security of road users. He directed the officers to have vigilant eye on the adjoining areas and underpasses so that criminals may not use them as hiding places to commit any criminal activity on motorways. He said coordination with local police must be maximised in order to prevent crime and trace criminals. He asserted the officers to make comprehensive strategies for crime prevention and effective patrolling keeping in view of local needs.

ticketed: Traffic police issued tickets to 303,244 bikes and cars on various traffic violations regarding registration number plates and tinted glass during the current year. Police took action against 11,771 cars for using tinted glass and 262,277 vehicles for having improper number plates, besides issuing tickets to 25,833 bikes and cars for not having number plates. Police took action against 5,701 vehicles with broken and 3,258 vehicles with tempered number plates. Around 3,530 vehicles were ticketed for having unreadable number plates to avoid e-challan.

Girl reunited: The Punjab Safe Cities Authority Lost & Found Centre reunited a 10-year-old girl with her mother here on Friday. The girl, Ayesha, had gone missing from the Nishtar Colony stop. Nishtar police station handed over the girl to her heirs.