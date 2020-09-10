PML-N MPA submits resolution for CM’s resignation

LAHORE: PML-N MPA Sumera Komal Wednesday submitted resolution in the Punjab Assembly Secretariat demanding resignation of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar over the transfer of IGP Shoaib Dastageer. The resolution submitted by the MPA said the refusal of IG Punjab to work with the chief minister reflected bad governance on the part of this government. She further said Shoaib Dastageer was removed from the post for not targeting the PML-N and all the claims by the PTI government to purge police force of political pressure had proven wrong. Meanwhile, PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira while expressing his views over the sudden transfer of IGP Shoaib Dastageer said the puppet government of the PTI was setting up records of bad governance in the province. He said the rulers were the main reason behind the prevailing tension in the disciplined force, adding after changing four IGs; the government could not even post a reasonable officer as CCPO Lahore. Kaira said Punjab chief minister was indulged in police-related controversies, adding the premier should accept his failure.