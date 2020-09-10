LHC moved against transfer of ex-IGP

LAHORE:The transfer of former IGP Shoaib Dastagir has been challenged before the LHC through a writ petition.

PML-N leader Malik Ahmed Khan moved the petition challenging the federal government’s decision of removing Shoaib Dastagir from the post of the province’s top cop and appointing Inam Ghani in his place. He stated that Dastagir was replaced due to political purposes in violation of the Punjab Police Ordinance 2002, which stipulates that the IG should be appointed for at least three years and not be transferred before completion of the tenure. The petition named the Cabinet division secretary, the Punjab additional chief secretary, Dastagir, newly-appointed Punjab IG Inam Ghani, Additional IG (Operations) Zulfiqar Hameed and Lahore CCPO Umar Sheikh as respondents. The petitioner pleaded with the bench to strike down the transfer of ex-IG Dastagir. The petition has been fixed for hearing for Thursday (today) and LHC CJ Qasim Khan will preside over the hearing.