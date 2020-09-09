Cybercrime court seeks comments from FIA

ISLAMABAD: A Cyber Crime Court here Tuesday sought comments from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in acquittal plea filed by a co-accused Nadir Khan in case pertaining to controversial video leak of Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik.

The hearing in such plea was conducted by duty judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan. The court served notices to all respondents including FIA seeking response in such plea till next date. The court will now be resumed on October 1. -