Woman strangled by husband, his friend in Mehmoodabad

A newly-wed woman was strangled to death by her husband and his friend at the couple’s Mehmoodabad home late on Monday night, said the police of Tuesday.

Baloch Colony police said Areeba, 25, was found dead at the couple’s house and her body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. Police said the woman’s husband Shamshad had initially claimed that Areeba had committed suicide, but the mother of the deceased accused her son-in-law and his friend Saeed of murdering the woman.

The mother Rabia told the police that Areeba and Shamshad had got married around three months ago. “I was against it because it was Shamshad’s second marriage and he was of bad character,” she said. “Areeba’s husband phoned me to come to their home saying that she was not feeling well. I reached their house and found my daughter lying dead on the bed with marks of torture on her body.”

The mother accused Shamshad and his friend Saeed for murdering her daughter, saying that after murdering Areeba, the husband had tried to change the nature of the incident. Police said they had reached the house after getting information about a suicide, adding that the circumstances clearly showed that the woman had not ended her own life and that she was murdered. Officials said that Shamshad admitted during the initial questioning that he had strangled his wife with the help of his friend and tried to change the nature of the incident. Police have registered a case and are investigating further.

Journalist falls to death

A private news channel’s executive producer died after he fell from the third floor of a residential building in North Nazimabad within the Shara-e-Noor Jahan police remits on Tuesday. Khurram Akbar Khan, 40, son of Haq Nawaz, had gone upstairs to the third floor to open a water valve when his foot slipped and fell down. His body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy.