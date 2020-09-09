Nine more suspects detained in Marwah rape and murder case

Police detained nine more suspects on Tuesday in the rape and murder case of a five-year-old girl in PIB Colony and expanded the scope of their investigations.

The police investigators have also collected DNA samples of 17 suspects. “The geo-fencing of the area has also been completed and suspects were living in a rented house without family,” SHO Shakir Hussain said. “We have so far detained 21 suspects, including a father and two of his sons.”

The detainees include a prime suspect, Nawaz, who was taken into custody on the day of the discovery of the girl’s body on Sunday, while the police have also detained two of his sons over their alleged involvement in the incident.

The officer said the DNA samples of 13 suspects had been taken earlier, while four more DNA samples were taken on Tuesday. The samples of the remaining suspects would also be taken, he said and added that the police investigators were waiting for the chemical examination report, and the DNA samples’ report would take some more time to arrive.

The SHO said the police investigators were also getting help from their intelligence personnel, and added that the family was insisting that Nawaz was the real suspect. Family members and neighbourers had said Marwah’s body was in an appalling condition as it might have been set ablaze after her murder. A medico-legal officer (MLO) of Jinnah Hospital said confirmed the girl had been raped but said no signs of burns were found on the corpse.

Marwah had been kidnapped after she left home on Friday morning at around 7am to buy biscuits from a nearby shop. Later, her body was found stuffed inside a bag in the Essa Nagri neighbourhood early on Sunday morning.

Following the discovery of the body, the family staged a six-hour protest and blocked University Road against the incident, demanding immediate and strict action against the culprits.

Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon also visited Marwa’s family on Tuesday and met with the victim’s father and other family members and relatives. He prayed for the girl and assured the family of hat the culprits would be arrested soon.