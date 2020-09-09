Three shot dead in Tank

TANK: Unidentified assailants gunned down three persons in Kot Azam village here Tuesday, police official said. Muhammad Zaman, Azizur Rehman and Afsarullah were traveling when unidentified assailants opened indiscriminate fire on their vehicle near Nai Abadi Kot Azam, killing all the three on the spot. The culprits managed to escape after committing the crime. The bodies were handed over to the heirs after postmortem at District Headquarters Hospital Tank. The police registered a case of triple murder against unknown murderers at Gomal Police Station and started an investigation to arrest the killers. Meanwhile, another citizen was deprived of his motorcycle in Tank city. Unknown robbers lifted 2018 model Honda 125 cc motorcycle of one Mahbood Khan s/o Aqal Khan after he parked his motorcycle outside a Hotel at Adda Bazar. An FIR of the motorbike theft was registered in the City Police Station.