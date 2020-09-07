close
September 7, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 7, 2020

Two children electrocuted in Jhang

National

JHANG: Two children were electrocuted at Basti Mehar Wali, Mandi Shah Jewana, on Sunday.

Reportedly, Amjad, 7, and his sister Rubab, 5, were playing in their house when suddenly they received severe electric shocks when they touched an iron door of a room having electric current due to damaged electric wire.

As a result, both died on the spot. Later, scores of people attended the funeral prayer of both children. They were buried in a local graveyard.

