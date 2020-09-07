Surprises galore at Lahore Race Club

LAHORE: In the seven cup races held at Lahore Race Club in honour of Shaheed Army officers of the country, there were a lot of surprises on Sunday.

Upsets came from Chhota Dera, Golden Pound, Sea Horse, Prince Anabia and Jan-e-Fidda while Buzkashi and Anibal were favourites to win their races.

In all the three positions in the first Captain Mohammad Sarwar Shaheed Cup there were unexpected winners when Chotta Jharra, Sajree and Madiha were favourite. Chhota Dera claimed the first spot while Artghal and Time Less were second and third, recpsectively.

In the second cup race dedicated to Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed Golden Pound turned out to be the winner, Super Asia was second and Zoaq-e-Yakeen was third. Here the favourites for positions were Chan Punjabi, Zahid Love and Lala Rukh, all of whom failed miserably.

In the third race, which was Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed Cup, favourite Buzkashi took the top spot but the remaining two places were taken by Wahab Choice and Lahori Badshah who came second and third with unusual performances.

The fourth cup race that was named after Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed saw the favourite and placers switch their expected positions. In an amazing run, Sea Horse overtook Believe Me to be declared the winner, while Amazing Runner settled for the third position.

The fifth Shabbir Sharif Shaheed Cup had Princess Anabia as the winner while favourite JF Thunder was pushed down the order to take second place and no one was expecting Exceptional One to be the third.

Jan-e-Fidda surprised in the sixth Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed Cup when Warrior's Charge was favourite. Khadim and Silken Black also produced surprises to win second and third positions.

In the final race of the day, which was Major Mohammad Akram Shaheed Cup, Anibal was the winner, followed by twin surprises from Gold Man and Faizy Choice at second and third positions in sequence.