Pharmacists want university departments registered with Council

PESHAWAR: Young Pharmacists Community Pakistan has demanded registration of pharmacy department of various universities with the Pharmacy Council of Pakistan.

A press release says a delegation of the community, led by Assistant Professor Dr Farman Khan, called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser. Various issues related to the profession of pharmacy were discussed during the meeting. The delegation demanded the appointment of secretary in the Pharmacy Council of Pakistan, registration of the departments of pharmacy of various educational institutions across the country with the Pharmacy Council and amendments to the Pharmacy Act, 1967. The speaker assured to play his role in resolving the issues of the pharmacy profession as soon as possible. The delegation thanked the speaker for taking interest in the matter.