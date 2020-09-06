People are talking about

-- the humane decision by the federal government that directed the relevant authorities to prepare for the early release of under-trial women and those who continue to remain behind bars only because they are unable to pay petty fines. The government will pay the fines outstanding against female prisoners whose remaining sentences are less than three years so they can be released immediately, and this directive also includes the release of juvenile prisoners behind bars for minor crimes.

-- the sorry state of affairs in the health sector, especially when ‘doctors’ with questionable degrees set up clinics where marginalized citizen go for treatment and government hospitals are unable to cope with patients properly. People say a case in point is of a doctor who was recently arrested in Larkana, who used the same syringe for multiple patients and infected many children with the HIV virus that claims many lives and the Health Minister needs to take action against such clinics.

-- the announcement by the PM that a bill against torture would be introduced soon in parliament as thousands of people in the country are subjected to torture all too often by the law enforcers themselves. People say purging the criminal justice system of this sadistic practice is a challenge that needs to be addressed immediately and they hope that the authorities will act promptly and justly so Pakistan can be perceived as a progressive state.

-- the report that Pakistan’s social sector indicators are not in line with other economies with the same per capita income and we stand very low in education and health rankings. People say planners have been unable to reduce the gender gap and the underprivileged of the country will retain their status quo without developing an educated and healthy society and lack of these essentials has made the poor dependent, while society’s wealthiest segment continues to treat them with contempt.

-- the bulldozing of buildings established illegally on the Gujjar Nullah which caused flooding in its surrounding areas during the torrential rains in Karachi and the protests being staged by their owners. People say they have no right to agitate since the buildings were put up unlawfully but those who were in charge of such matters and turned a blind eye to the activity, probably by accepting monetary gratification, should also be ‘nabbed’ and punished.

--- the news that local plants at Margalla Hills are losing ground to invasive alien plants which are toxic for the environment. People say it’s not just the hills but also all green belts and other areas that are being invaded and no one can cut or remove them because of strict CDA rules, so the civic body should start a campaign by involving local residents to identify such areas and help them remove these plants/trees while replacing them with local beneficial ones.

-- the news that the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) carried out a special cleanliness awareness drive for citizens outside Lahore Press Club about the importance of - and their responsibility - to maintain cleanliness in the city. People say while this was a good initiative, awareness campaigns should not be ‘special’ occasions but kept ongoing throughout the year so that the public is cognizant that it’s their duty as well and not only of the government. – I.H.