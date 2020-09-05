Light rain fell in some areas of Karachi, including Saddar, Gulshan-e-Hadeed and North Karachi, while some parts of the city received drizzle, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said on Friday.

“Light rain in Karachi occurred due to extension of the monsoon current from eastern Sindh, where moderate to heavy rain occurred. The monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea were actually passing towards Punjab when some of them entered Sindh,” said Sindh’s chief meteorological officer, Sardar Sarfraz, while talking to The News.