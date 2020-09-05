Tourist destinations civic bodies get garbage disposal equipment

PESHAWAR: The Economic Revitalisation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (ERKP) Project has provided equipment to two civic bodies for garbage disposal and snow clearing.

The ERKP Project is funded by World Bank and being implemented by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Industries Department.

The equipment was handed over to Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) and Kaghan Development Authority. These included four garbage compactors, 50 garbage containers, two dumper trucks, two-wheel loaders and two snow blowers.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries and Commerce Abdul Karim Khan said the support has been extended to GDA and KDA keeping in view the dire need for waste management, particularly in the tourist destinations.

He said the project funds have been allocated to help launch the waste management initiatives effectively. GDA Director General Raza Ali Habib happy with the machinery and said the timely assistance by the ERKP

Project is the first step to waste management in the tourist destinations. “KP has great potential for the tourism sector promotion. There is a need for an integrated approach by all stakeholders for that,” said Deputy Commissioner, Abbottabad, Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah.

The ERKF project has been supporting the economic recovery of the province’s crisis-affected areas since 2011. The waste collection and management equipment have been provided to GDA and KDA as a first step to keep the tourist destinations clean.