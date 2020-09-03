CCPO vows to make city crime-free

LAHORE:The newly-appointed capital city police officer (CCPO) Lahore, Muhammad Umer Sheikh, has said that making Lahore a crime-free city would be his first priority and concrete steps would be taken for the purpose.

Umer Sheikh stated that no criminal was out of reach of the law. Immediate operations will be carried out against gamblers and gambling dens, he said. He said his third priority will be strict departmental accountability. The Lahore police chief said separate laws for the strong and the weak are not acceptable at all. Equality for all, service to people and internal accountability are his priorities. There will be no compromise on transparency, he said, adding that there is no justification for avoiding registration of FIRs. Earlier, the new commander Lahore Police was welcomed by DIG Investigation Shahzada Sultan, DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmad Khan. CTO Captain (R) Syed Hammad Abid, SSP Admin Captain (R) Liaquat Ali Malik, SSP Discipline Ibadat Nisar and SP Legal Asif were also present on the occasion. According to a spokesperson for Lahore Police Arif Ali Rana, CCPO Lahore Muhammad Umer Sheikh belongs to the 20th Common. He served as DPO of Nawabshah, Jacobabad, Larkana and Jamshoro and as DG Khan regional police officer.