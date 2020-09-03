Implementation of rules for food to be ensured: Aleem Khan

LAHORE:The milk testing labs have started functioning at six entry points of the City where anyone can avail the facility of milk testing without any fee and the report will be handed over to them within two minutes.

The milk testing facility will also be available at all the nine divisional headquarters. A lab was inaugurated by Punjab Senior and Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan at the headquarters of Punjab Food Authority. Addressing on the occasion, Abdul Aleem Khan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has personal interest in providing hygienic food to the citizens. He announced that his own monitoring team would be checking the working of teams of PFA so that strict compliance could be ensured.

The Punjab senior and food minister said that provision of food items without adulteration to the citizens is the top priority of the government, and the elements which play with the lives of others for their petty benefit do not deserve any concession. He said the Punjab government would ensure proper rules and regulations and their strict implementation for food and beverages. Abdul Aleem Khan said the institutions like PFA act as a check and balance for the citizens. PFA is a very responsible department, and those working in it should be fully aware of their responsibilities and be vigilant at all times. Unfortunately, the supply of adulterated and substandard food items continues in one form or another and sometimes even well-known brands appear to be failing, he added.

Abdul Aleem Khan directed the PFA officers to take action without any discrimination. Clean drinking water, cooking oil, milk and other essential food items must be in accordance with the principles of hygiene, for which maximum measures must be ensured, he said. He said the scope of PFA should be extended to the tehsil level so that more and more people could benefit from it.

He inaugurated the Milk Testing Desk at the PFA where he was briefed by the PFA director general about the performance and procedures of the institution. Abdul Aleem Khan also distributed certificates among the officers of the PFA and appreciated their performance.