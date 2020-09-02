close
Wed Sep 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
September 2, 2020

Pakistan condemns French magazine’s decision to reprint Prophet’s images

Top Story

A
APP
September 2, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday condemned in strongest terms the decision by a French magazine, Charlie Hebdo, to republish deeply offensive caricature of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

“Such a deliberate act to offend the sentiments of billions of Muslims cannot be justified as an exercise in press freedom or freedom of expression,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The Foreign Office said such actions undermined the global aspirations for peaceful co-existence as well as social and inter-faith harmony.

Latest News

More From Top Story