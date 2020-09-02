Pakistan condemns French magazine’s decision to reprint Prophet’s images

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday condemned in strongest terms the decision by a French magazine, Charlie Hebdo, to republish deeply offensive caricature of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
“Such a deliberate act to offend the sentiments of billions of Muslims cannot be justified as an exercise in press freedom or freedom of expression,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.
The Foreign Office said such actions undermined the global aspirations for peaceful co-existence as well as social and inter-faith harmony.