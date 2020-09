SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along with cabinet members Saeed Ghani, Murtaza Wahab, Mukesh Chawla, Waqar Mehdi, MPA Kalsoom Chandio and others visited former Sindh CM Syed Qaim Ali Shah’s house in Khairpur to offer their condoles over the demise of his son Syed Muzaffar Shah.