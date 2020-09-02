Another 32 test positive for COVID-19, number of cases significantly high

Rawalpindi:The number of confirmed patients being tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 per day from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district is still high as in last 24 hours, another 32 patients have been tested positive from the region taking tally to 21,696 of which 455 have already lost their lives.

In the third week of August, the number of patients being tested positive for the disease was on a tremendous decline in this region of the country though in last one-and-a-half week, around 300 new patients have been reported from the twin cities.

COVID-19 has not claimed any life in ICT and Rawalpindi district in last 10 days however the virus has already claimed 175 lives in ICT and 280 in Rawalpindi district.

Many health experts believe that the number of patients being tested positive for the illness per day is still high because the festivals like Eidul Azha and Independence Day in August provided opportunity to people to get together and after that, there were social and religious gatherings during Muharram-ul-Haram.

Experts say that keeping in view the activities followed by the individuals in August, it can be said that the situation is well under control.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday reveals that another 24 patients have been tested positive from ICT in last 24 hours whereas from Rawalpindi, eight new patients of the illness have been reported.

From Rawalpindi district, a total of 6,047 patients have so far been confirmed positive for COVID-19 of which 5670 have already recovered, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.

On Tuesday, there were 97 active cases of the disease in Rawalpindi district of which nine have been undergoing treatment at Corona Management Centre at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology while 88 have been in home isolation, he said.

The number of suspects under quarantine at their homes in the district is also on the rise as on Tuesday, there were 242 suspects under home quarantine though a total of 3904 persons have so far been relieved from quarantine in Rawalpindi, said the EDO.

Confirmation of another 24 patients for the illness in last 24 hours in ICT has taken tally to 15,649 of which 15,000 patients have recovered. On Tuesday, as many as 474 active cases of COVID-19 were there in ICT.