UAE envoy, Pervaiz discuss bilateral ties

LAHORE: United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador in Pakistan Hamd Obeid Ibrahim Selim Al-Zehbi called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi at the Assembly Chambers on Friday.

During the meeting, both talked about matters of mutual interest and peace in the region. Pervaiz Elahi said the UAE had always demonstrated special love for Pakistani brethren. He paid tributes to the UAE for cooperation and assistance in the establishment of hospitals and other development works in Pakistan. He said, “We are proud of our old relations with the UAE and friendship between the two countries is immortal which has strengthened with our historical, cultural, literary, economic and social relations. I believe bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UAE will improve.