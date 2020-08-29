Army delegation visits university

LAHORE:A delegation of Army Education and Human Resource Development (HRD) Directorate led by Major General Nayyar Naseer, DG HRD, Inspectorate General of Training and Evaluation Branch, GHQ visited the University of Management & technology (UMT) here Friday.

According to a press release, UMT president Ibrahim Hasan Murad and chief adviser to UMT president Lt-Gen (r) Javed Hassan received the delegation. The delegation discussed educational and professional enhancement of armed forces personnel. Ibrahim Hassan Murad gave a detailed presentation and briefing of various academic activities of the university to the delegation. He said UMT was transforming learners into leaders by providing quality education. He also expressed UMT’s intent to collaborate with Pakistan Army to make a national contribution to enhancing professional growth of military officers.

The meeting concluded with exchange of souvenirs between Major General Nayyar Naseer and UMT president Ibrahim Hasan Murad.