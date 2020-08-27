Those who practise politics of hatred, create problems for Karachi: Bilawal

KARACHI: Those who practise the politics of hatred and division have given nothing to Karachiites except for creating problems for them, said Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday.

The PPP chairman held meetings with party leaders, including Sindh Revenue Minister Makhdoom Mahboob Zaman, at the Bilawal House. He said the PPP believed in serving the people of Sindh without any discrimination. Talking to the party’s office-bearers from District West, Bilawal said the people of Karachi had braved the most intense monsoon rains in the history.

“I am proud that from the Sindh chief minister to a common activist of the party and members of the Sindh Assembly remained among the masses.