Rescues, travel disruption as Storm Francis lashes UK

LONDON: Homes had been flooded, rail lines blocked and campers rescued as Storm Francis began to lash the UK with strong winds and heavy rain on Tuesday.

Gusts of up to 65mph could be felt inland, with forecasters warning of disruption to transport, power cuts and potential flying debris that could lead to “injuries or danger to life”.

Emergency services have already warned the public to take extra care in the stormy conditions across the UK, particularly along the coast. South Wales Police said they were involved in two separate water searches from the swollen River Taff on Tuesday. A spokeswoman said emergency services were searching the River Taff in Cardiff following reports of a person having entered the water near the Principality Stadium shortly before 8.40am, while a river search was under way in the river in Taff’s Well following reports of a canoeist having capsized.

A woman was also rescued at the River Ely in Leckwith following reports of a person in difficulty, the force said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, fire crews had to rescue holidaymakers from a flooded campsite in the town of St Clears, Carmarthenshire, after river levels rose in the area.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said nine people and two dogs were rescued by fire service personnel using a swift rescue sledge, lines and wading gear.

A number of homes in Wales were also said to have been hit by flooding in Llanelli, Neath, Whitland and Tonyrefail, while some roads across the country were left underwater. Elsewhere, travellers were warned of flooding disrupting rail services and trees blocking roads on Tuesday morning.

According to the Met Office, gusts of 67mph were recorded at the Isles of Scilly between 8am and 9am on Tuesday morning, while they reached 73mph at the Needles on the Isle of Wight in the same period.

An Environment Agency recording taken between 11pm on Monday and 7am on Tuesday logged 65.8mm dropping at White Barrow in Devon.

In the same period, Natural Resources Wales recorded 61.4mm falling at Tavernspite in Carmarthenshire, Wales, while Spite in Glamorganshire saw 56.2mm.