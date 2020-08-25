‘Pakistan miraculously overcome virus’

Islamabad: Ambassador of People’s Republic of China Yao Jing has said Pakistan has miraculously overcome COVID-19 adding Pakistan govt led by Prime Minister Imran Khan needs full credit for this.

The Chinese ambassador made these remarks while speaking as chief gust at a plantation ceremony organised by Pakistan-China Friendship Association, at the KPK House.

Yosuaf Ayub President and Ali Nawaz Gillani Secretary General of the Pakistan-China Friendship Association organized the tree plantation. Spokesman of KPK Government Kamran Bangash also attended the ceremony along with Members of KP Assembly, Qibla Ayaz and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He declared that the Chinese government will participate in the ongoing efforts of promoting the concept of ‘Green Pakistan’The Ambassador further said COVID 19 pandemic has affected all and sundry all over the world adding China tried its best to help Pakistan effectively deal with the issue.

Ambassador Yao Jing noted with satisfaction that virus cases in Pakistan had dropped significantly and that was the reason he was able to make his first ever public appearance ever since break out of COVID 19.

The ambassador also talked about CPEC and termed it a project of peace and prosperity adding KPK holds utmost importance in terms of CPEC.He noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken categorical position developing CPEC, as a foundation of prosperity and development not only for Pakistan but the entire region.

The ambassador later talking informally to media people said the United States was trying to the hilt to crate problems in Hong Kong and Xinjiang province. He said China shall resist all such moves with full force.

The ambassador lauded services of the Pakistani-China Friendship Association for promoting bilateral relations. He especially mentioned role of Secretary General Syed Ali Nawaz Gillani in this regard.Kamran Khan Bangash thanked the ambassador for his country’s consistent support for the progress and well-being of the people across the board.