USA-Israel co-partnership: New world order in making

Israel has become again prominent and more powerful during the recent past and it is gaining importance with the total support of USA. It is important to discuss the birth and growth of Israel and the conflict of Israel and Palestine which surfaced earlier and was resisted by the Muslim world and it is continuing till today. Pakistan stood for the cause of Palestine and stands with the brothers and sisters of Palestine even today.

Palestine was once a part of the Ottoman Empire a little more than a century ago. During World War-I, as the empire collapsed, Britain seized it. In 1917, the British foreign secretary, Arthur James Balfour wrote a letter to Lionel Walter Rothschild in which he stated its support for a "national home for the Jewish people" in Palestine, paving the way for present-day of Israel.

The Balfour Declaration also demanded protection for Arabs, but there was no mention of their political or national rights which was deliberately not defined with ill motives. When the British mandate over the lands of Palestine began, the Jewish population was only about nine percent while between 1922 and 1935, this percentage increased to nearly 27% with the immigration of European Jews under British allowance.

Israel was formally established after World War II when the Holocaust became one of the major reasons for Jews to have a separate homeland for themselves, who were massacred in Europe in the 1940s under the Nazi regime. Hence, the mass migration of Jews to Palestine started to happen even though in 1939, it was stated in a British white paper that it will undertake yearly migration of only 10,000 persons to Palestine. Eventually, after WW-II, the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution calling for Palestine to be divided between Arabs and Jews on November 29, 1947. This finally led to the establishment of Israel and it actually created a basis to disrupt peace by snatching the legitimate tights of Palestine like the United Kingdom left a dispute of Kashmir between Pakistan and India and Kashmiris are still suffering. On May 14, 1948, when the British Mandate over Palestine expired, the Jewish People's Council gathered at the Tel Aviv Museum and approved the formal establishment of the State of Israel which was recognized the very night by the United States and three days later by the USSR.

1948, the founding of this new state led to a full-blown war between Israel and neighbouring Arab states, which resulted in the victory of Israel, ending up with more land than the UN's initial plan. Israel's victory in this war led to the mass displacement of some 700,000 members of the Palestinian community. By the years, 1949 and the 1960s, up to a million Jewish refugees and immigrants along with the 250,000 Holocaust survivors also immigrated to Israel. There are very serious developments in the most recent past as Israel being a very small population made out its international plans and has very well examined the created the importance of media and economy.

Millions of Jews migrated from Persia to the USA and other European counties as Hitler actually did mass millings of Jews leaving no option for Jews except to migrate from Persia. The reasons for Hitler to hate Jews and kill them was that he was denied admission to the Vienna Institute of Fine Arts by Jewish director which crushed his ambition of becoming a great artist like Dali or Picasso. His stay in Vienna had the greatest impact on his views on Anti-Semitism as the place was well known for the anti-Jewish political atmosphere. Hitler was too inimical to Jews because of bad old childhood negative bad memories. These old memories lead Hitler to mass killings of Jews forcing Jews to leave Germany and many found their way to USA.

Israel by design and planning started working hard and its second generation took over almost the entire print and electronic media and especially took over the financial institutions and made their way into US Politics. Israelis have become so powerful that the elections in USA in terms of donations have got high dependence on Israeli business community funding. It will not be wrong to say that Israel has now got a very strong hold on the administration in USA.

They manage USA politics through media and no American politician can dare to annoy the Jews community. Israel used USA in UN and ensured that USA has a leading role in protecting its diplomacy. The massacre by Israel by design in Palestine to bring demographic changes and from 20% of their land, they have extended to 80% on Palestinian land. The massacre was so worst that the Palestinian Muslims were forced to migrate by leaving their lands and it will not be wrong to say that Israel managed to not only grab the land but also to develop their technology which they sold out to the world including Muslim countries under European brands.

The demographic changes/reduction of Kashmir are the same model of killings of Palestinians by Israel which has been adopted by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Mossad is a child of CIA but Mossad is now more competent and lethal. The way Israel has handled Hamas and other Palestinian organizations and its penetration in the camp of Yasir Arafat actually deteriorated Palestine. Several life attempts were made on Yasir Arafat and it is believed that Yasir Arafat was killed through slow poison by using his people involved there. I had written in my article published under the name of “Setting the stage; Kashmir, Ladakh and World War III”

in which I had stated as under: "The world must not forget that Israel is watching as a third party and it may jump in it once all these countries are made weak like in WW-I. Let us not forget that India has already accommodated Israel to use all of its defense and hardware and the US is India’s preferred defence partner. If war begins, then expect Israel to play its last role to convert it into a victory for the US. In the given situation, Pakistan as a nuclear state cannot remain isolated if this war erupts and will have no choice except to be on the side of China".

Now it is more alarming and food for thought that President Donald Trump is working for them and we Muslims could not do anything when Baitul Muqadas was declared as Capital of Israel. No considerable opposition from the World has been recorded. Will this recognition bring any diplomatic or any other change and I think no because Israel is already recognized by Egypt and Jordan and we have continued good relationships with both the Muslim countries. The influence of America on Saudi Arabia has increased manifolds after the new government under King Salman and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman. It looks that there will be tremendous pressure on the Arab World from USA to recognize Israel. The position of Pakistan has already been guided well on Israel by the founder of Pakistan Qaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah "Every man and woman of the Muslim world will die before Jewry seizes Jerusalem. I hope the Jews will not succeed in their nefarious designs and I wish Britain and America should keep their handoff and then I will see how the Jews conquer Jerusalem. The Jews, over half a million, have already been accommodated in Jerusalem against the wishes of the people. May I know which other country has accommodated them? If domination and exploitation are carried now, there will be no peace and end of wars”.

Israel has a strong influence over the USA as more than 8 million Jews are living in USA. Israel over time will become stronger than America for many reasons and perhaps America also knows its capabilities and hence it is going along with Israel. The America way behind Israel has made this country very prominent and powerful. American wants solid rock security of Israel whereas Israel is continuing bulldozing the houses of Palestinians in the West Bank. They cannot construct even a small hut without the permission of Israeli authorities. All these actions have endorsements of the world powers whereas in comparison to Kashmir we are now watching exactly the same policy of Indian Prime Minister Modi in Kashmir doing his lethal action of demographic changes in Kashmir trying to reduce the Muslim population. The operational scheme to reduce the Muslim population to the minority is continuing in Kashmir with full thrust.

The Muslim states including Pakistan need to work out on the new world order which may come on the emergence of Israel with its mighty Mossad and high technology. We need to worry because Israel is the preferred defence partner of India. It should also be worrying for us that Israel has now ingressed our Arab neighbourhood. Now time will tell us as to how many more Arab countries will recognize and what impact will come on the world and particularly in our region. Let see the emergence that in August 2020, 163 of the 193 UN member states recognize Israel, thirty UN member states do not recognize Israel. These include 17 of the 22 members of the Arab League: Algeria, Bahrain, Comoros, Djibouti, Iraq, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, and Yemen. A further nine are members of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Brunei, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Mali, Niger, and Pakistan. The other countries that do not recognise Israel are Bhutan, Cuba, North Korea and Venezuela.

Among the Muslims countries that recognised Israel, Turkey was the first Muslim country to recognize Israel in 1949 while the relationship has been uneven since 2010. Other Muslim countries to have recognized Israel are Jordan, Egypt, Iran, and UAE. The status of Israel indicates that how Israel has penetrated in all continents.

The developing situation in the Middle East and South Asia is becoming a matter of concern for Pakistan as in the given situation will not be able to get the support of the Arab world whereas India as already has ingressed not only into the Arab world but many in South Asia. Under these circumstances, Pakistan has to formulate a policy to get out of the isolation and counter India and our friendship with China must continue.

Pakistan needs to design its future foreign policy very skilfully and carefully as we have created more enemies than friends in the world. We should not forget the miseries of oppressed Kashmiris so that they get their right of self-determination in this fast-changing world order.

Author Note: Opinions expressed are solely my own and not necessarily to reflect the views or opinions of my party. The writer is former Interior Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior and Chairman of Think Tank “Global Eye”. He is the author of four books and his fifth book is about to get published. He can be reached at: [email protected],

Twitter @Senrehmanmalik