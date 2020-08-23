Ehsaas newsletter mirrors Pakistan’s journey of social protection

Islamabad : Celebrating its 15-month journey, Ehsaas has released a newsletter that looks back at several successful Ehsaas launches, institutional reforms and strategic partnerships.

Ehsaas was launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 27 last year as Pakistan’s largest-ever poverty eradication initiative. Since the official launch, several important initiatives have been rolled out across the country.

Commenting on the release of the newsletter, the PM’s Special Assistant Dr. Sania Nishtar commented, “This newsletter is distinctive as it looks back at the ambitious journey of Ehsaas relationships and partnerships that focused on tackling multidimensional poverty in Pakistan. This edition also reflects the international recognitions earned by this widely praised programme.”

The newsletter highlights achievements and plans of various key Ehsaas initiatives and actions. In response to Covid-19, the government allocated Rs. 203 billion within just 10 days of shutdown to deliver one-time emergency cash assistance to 16.9 million families at risk of extreme poverty. ‘Kafaalat’ is an unconditional cash-transfer programme providing monthly payments of Rs. 2,000 and bank accounts for 7 million disadvantaged households (100% women).

Under the Rs42.65 billion interest-free loans programme, 80,000 loans are disbursed every month in 100 districts. Launched in 23 districts of Pakistan, the ‘Amdan’ programme transfers 200,000 productive assets to deserving households (60% women). Ehsaas undergraduate scholarships support students from low-income backgrounds. Rs20 billion were allocated for 200,000 scholarships over 4 years.

As part of ‘Mazdoor ka Ehsaas,’ the Ehsaas Langar scheme has been introduced under an innovative public-private partnership feeding more than 600 labourers daily. Recently launched ‘Ehsaas Nashonuma,’ the nutrition conditional cash transfer programme for mothers and children, aims to address stunting in children under 2 years of age across 9 districts in the first phase.

The digital issue of Ehsaas Newsletter can be accessed at: https://mailchi.mp/0fe13d3d2af0/ehsaasprogress