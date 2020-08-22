Man tortured to death over minor row

BAHAWALPUR: A man was allegedly ‘tortured to death’ over a minor issue here on Friday.

Reportedly, Mumtaz was allegedly tortured to death by accused Muhammad Yar alias Sheera and his accomplice over the issue of rainwater.

According to the police and eyewitnesses, the deceased who was a patient of asthma fell unconscious during the scuffle and died.

The district police spokesman told The News that initial probe into the death of Mumtaz had confirmed that he had not been tortured by accused.

However, he added, the police were bound to register an FIR on the complaint of the wife of the deceased who put the dead body on the road in Mcleod Gunj and protested. He said that any further police action would be subject to the postmortem report.