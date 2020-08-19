Engro Fertilizers launches free of cost Mobile Soil Testing Laboratory to support farmers in Sindh

Engro Fertilizers launched its second Mobile Soil Sampling Laboratory on Pakistan’s 74th Independence Day, a move that comes to the aid of the country’s battle against food insecurity amid low agri-productivity and a bulging population expected to double in less than 30 years. The launch ceremony took place on 14th August in Tando Muhammad Khan, in the heartlands of Indus Valley once the food basket of sub-continent, The event was attended by Abdul Majeed Nizamani (President, Sindh Abaadgaar Board), Mehmood Nawaz Shah (SVP, Sindh Abaadgaar Board), Hidayatullah Chajro (DG Agriculture Extension Sindh) and Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Jamro (Chairman, Soil Science department – Sindh Agriculture University), besides other prominent farmers and dealers. The Management team of Engro Fertilizers, including Nadir Salaar Qureshi (Chief Executive Officer) and Amir Iqbal (Chief Commercial Officer), were also present on the occasion. The event’s theme, “Watan ki Mitti Gawah Rehna”, reflected the vision and resolve of Engro Fertilizers to elevate the agricultural landscape of Pakistan and improve the livelihoods of millions of farmers. The mobile- testing facility is part of Engro Fertilizers’ efforts to increase balanced fertilization of the country’s arable land, where crop yield and farmers’ productivity have suffered due to effects of global warming, locusts’ attacks and outdated agricultural practices. The mobile laboratory will provide free of cost analysis of important factors that determine soil health such as soil type, pH, salinity, micro and macro nutrient availability and organic matter. The presence of a soil expert will also aid farmers in providing customized advice and remedial measures, taking Pakistan a step closer towards advanced agriculture practices. Farmers can contact the Company’s Rahber helpline 0800-00110 to avail the free of cost soil testing service.***