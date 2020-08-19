Spike in corona cases: Smart lockdown imposed in five areas of Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The administration on Tuesday imposed the smart lockdown in five areas of the district following a spike recorded in the coronavirus cases in the recent days.

Deputy Commissioner Aurangzeb Haider Khan through a notification ordered an immediate sealing of Jalalabad Chowk area, Major Ayub Street No 15, Habib Street Dub No 1, Mohallah High School near Datta exchange and Mohallah Rait Basiti in Chitta Batta area.

The deputy commissioner said that in order to prevent the local transmission of Covid-19, he used powers conferred upon him under the National Disaster Management Authority Act 2020 to restrict the routine motilities in those areas.

The DC ordered immediate closures of that specified parts of the district on the recommendations of the district health officer. “The entry of people into the localities, except supplies of the essential commodities, would not be allowed until further order,” said the notification. “Anyone contravening the above directions shall render himself liable to be proceeded against under section 17and 18 of the Khyber Pakhtun-khwa epidemic control and emergency relief ordinance 2020 and section 33 of the National Disaster Management Authority Act 2010,” the notification revealed.