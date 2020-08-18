JI city chief calls for immediate local government elections

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said the three stakeholder political parties of Karachi ruling in the federal government, Sindh government and local government — Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) — should accept their failure to resolve the problems of the city.

In a statement issued on Monday, he said high-level committees could not provide any solution to the problems of the people of Karachi as the only solution for it was an empowered city government. According to Rehman, the fight for power and conflicts among government institutions would not provide any solution to the issues of Karachi.

The JI city chief demanded immediate transparent local bodies elections in the city and called for a proper legislation in this regard. He added that if an ordinance needs to be passed for the local bodies polls, it should be done in consultation with all the stakeholders. He said there should not be any extension in the tenure of the current city government and no administrators should be appointed either.