Mon Aug 17, 2020
August 17, 2020

Youth burnt alive over minor issue

National

August 17, 2020

GUJRANWALA: A youth was burnt by four accused over a minor issue at Rahwali on Sunday. Reportedly, Afzaal quarreled with accused Irfan over a minor issue. Later, Irfan, Munawar and their two accomplices caught Afzaal and allegedly burnt him. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Cantt police have registered a case and started investigation.

