close
Sun Aug 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
August 16, 2020

Sikhs observe Indian I-Day as Black Day

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 16, 2020

NANKANA SAHIB: The Sikh community Saturday observed Indian Independence Day (ID) as a Black Day. Sikhs protested outside Gurdawara Janmasthan.

The protest was led by Chairman of Punjabi Sikh Sangat Pakistan Sardar Gopal. They raised slogans against India. The protesters also burnt Indian flag.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Gopal Chawala said the Indian government is committing atrocities on innocent Kashmiris and Indian Sikhs from decades.

Latest News

More From Pakistan