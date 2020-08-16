Sikhs observe Indian I-Day as Black Day

NANKANA SAHIB: The Sikh community Saturday observed Indian Independence Day (ID) as a Black Day. Sikhs protested outside Gurdawara Janmasthan.

The protest was led by Chairman of Punjabi Sikh Sangat Pakistan Sardar Gopal. They raised slogans against India. The protesters also burnt Indian flag.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Gopal Chawala said the Indian government is committing atrocities on innocent Kashmiris and Indian Sikhs from decades.