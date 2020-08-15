Baby born in the middle of a flight gets a totally fitting name and it isn’t ‘captain’

ALASKA: An Alaska woman, who gave birth in the air on a flight to Anchorage, gave her son a fitting name considering the fact that made his grand debut in an airplane thousands of miles up in the air, foreign media reported.

Chrystal Hicks welcomed her fourth child while flying on August 5, according to a KTUU News report published on Tuesday. The mother settled on the name Sky Airon, deciding to give her new baby boy a moniker that captured his exciting experience entering the world.

Hicks was being transported to a hospital in Anchorage when she began having contractions, and her water broke 20 minutes into the flight. She told Alaska’s KTUU that the plane crew “thought they were going to make it” in enough time, but her son apparently had other plans.“It was shocking. It was really weird at first. I didn’t know what to think,” Hicks said. “But everybody kept talking about the baby on the plane.”

Hicks said she had a difficult time filling out the birth certificate information for her son, noting that he wasn’t technically born in her Alaska hometown of Glennallen nor Anchorage because she delivered him while flying some 18,000 miles up above ground. Although the flight captain gave her the longitude and latitude location of exactly where they were when Hicks’ son was born, in the end, she opted for Anchorage.

“I didn’t want to put ‘on a plane’ or ‘in the sky’,” she said, adding that the baby would learn the story of his birth when the time came. “I think when he’s older, he might get embarrassed about it, but I think it’s funny now. I think even when he graduates he’ll be known as the baby born on a plane.”

Hicks was only 35 weeks pregnant when she gave birth. Although he was delivered safely on the flight, weighing at just five-pounds, 10-ounces, Sky Hicks had to be placed on a breathing machine when he finally arrived at the hospital.In-flight childbirth is incredibly rare.