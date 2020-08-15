Mayor Wasim Akhtar appeals to CJP to take up his petition for local bodies’ empowerment

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Friday said Muslims of the Subcontinent got a separate homeland after tireless struggle of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and sacrifices of founders of Pakistan.

"This is our obligation to play our due role for progress and prosperity of Pakistan and make our beloved country developed," Akhtar said after paying a visit to the mausoleum of the Quaid-e-Azam. He also laid a wreath on the grave and registered his comments in the visitors' book.

Talking to the media, he paid rich tributes to the Quaid-e-Azam and termed him a great leader. He said the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan would win more seats than the past and the next mayor would belong to his party, if free and fair elections were held. "On this historic day, I would request the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take up my petition regarding empowerment of local bodies and decide it by August 30," he added.

Akhtar said the tenure of the current local bodies was completing on August 30, and he appeared on the mausoleum as the mayor for the last time. He said he wanted the next mayor to be empowered. “I fought for the power for four years but to no avail. The federal government showed seriousness towards issues of Karachi which is indeed a good sign,” he remarked. “The Sindh government is now talking about the constitution but forgot Article 140-A and provincial finance commission,” the mayor said.