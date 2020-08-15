Sammy’s message for Pakistanis on Independence Day

LAHORE: Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy wished the Pakistanis a happy Independence Day on Friday.

The Saint Lucian, who is arguably the most popular foreign cricketer in Pakistan, said on Twitter: “Happy Independence Day Pakistan. Dil Dil Pakistan Jaan Jaan Pakistan.”

The 36-year-old also extended birthday felicitations to Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi. “Happy birthday to an extraordinary human being. May God continue to bless you brother. Wishing u many more birthdays,” Sammy wrote to Afridi.