Aisam hopes for a favourable draw in US Open

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan tennis ace Aisamul Haq will leave for New York on Tuesday and hopes to get a favourable draw in the US Open doubles.

The draws for the 2020 US Open will be carried out on Thursday as the Grand Slam action begins on August 30 after a long break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I am keenly looking forward to the US Open,” Aisam said while talking to ‘The News’ here on Friday. I just hope to get a favourable draw for the doubles.”

Aisam has been partnering Britain’s Dominic Inglot in recent tournaments. “Dominic will be my partner in the US Open as well,” he said.

Currently ranked 50th by the ATP in doubles, Aisam and Inglot will be placed directly in the main draw.

Pakistan’s leading Davis Cup player has been training hard in the company of national players including No 1 Aqeel Khan.

“I reached here the other day to get some practice ahead of the coming international tournaments. Besides Aqeel, all other leading youngsters are training at the National Training Centre in Islamabad. I will leave for Lahore on Monday before heading to New York,” he said.

Aisam is trying to get a chance of playing in some side tournaments before the US Open.

“I am looking to compete in a tournament before the US Open to get some practice after months of no activity,” he said. “Though I have tried to stay fit, one also needs match practice. My few days in Islamabad will help me get that practice but I am still looking to compete in a tournament before the US Open.”

Aisam hoped that tennis activities would get a much needed boost with the US Open following a testing six-month period.

“I hope that the US Open sets the tone for more tennis activities. Like every sphere of life, Covid-19 had a telling impact on sports. Now when things are slowly returning to normal I hope to see more international activities in days to come.”

During this time of need, Aisam made all-out efforts to help the poor with the assistance of his family members. He reached out to over 5,000 families, providing them with the necessities of life at their door steps.