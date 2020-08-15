POA celebrates Independence Day

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) celebrated Independence Day with zeal and fervour, terming it vital to reiterate the purpose of creation of Pakistan.

“August 14 reminds every Pakistani the struggle of Muslims in the sub-continent. The exemplary leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah made it possible,” POA president Lt Gen (r) Arif Hasan said.

At a colourful ceremony, the POA president hoisted the national flag. He lauded the vision of Dr Alama Muhammad Iqbal. Syed Arif also planted a tree at Pakistan Olympic House along with star athletes and medalists to begin Independence Day Plantation Campaign. Medal winners included Inam Butt (wrestling), Shafiq Chishti (kabaddi) and Talah Talib (weightlifting).

Arif also extended heartiest felicitations to the Olympic Family of Pakistan.

Muhammad Khalid Mehmood, secretary general POA, Muhammad Jahangir, deputy secretary general, Ahmer Malick, Associate Secretary, Abdul Mobeen, president wrestling federation, Muhammad Arshad Sattar, secretary general PWF, Lt Col (r) Nasir Ijaz Tung, general secretary PBF, Amjad Amin Butt, secretary general weightlifting federation and Idrees Haider Khawaja, secretary general, Punjab Olympic Association were present on the occasion.