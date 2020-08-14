Two killed in Nowshera incidents

NOWSHERA: A man shot dead his ex-wife in a broad daylight in Pabbi Bazaar on Thursday. Mehnaz, mother of slain Farzain, told the police that they had come to a doctor when Ali Shahzad, who was ex-husband of her daughter, came and opened indiscriminate firing on them. She said her daughter was killed on the spot while she narrowly escaped. The motive behind the killing was stated to be a domestic issue which led to divorce between the couple. The police have registered the case and started investigation. Meanwhile, a 16-year old boy Salman, a resident of Serai Korona, Rashakai, was playing with an air-gun at his home which went off accidentally, injuring him seriously. The teenager died on the way to hospital.