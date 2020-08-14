Shujaat Hussain, Pervaiz Elahi for following Quaid principles

LAHORE:PML-Q president and former prime minister Ch Shujaat Hussain, Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi and MNA Moonis Elahi in their messages on the Independence Day have said people should express heartfelt gratitude to Almighty Allah and pledge to follow the teachings of the Founder of Pakistan.

They said the nation even today wants Quaid-i-Azam's Pakistan. The greatest reason for all the problems and difficulties is forgetting the objectives of establishment of Pakistan. We need to fully apprise the new generation about these objectives the country, he said.

Independence Day every year makes us aware about our responsibilities. The country created in the name of Islam demands that we should seek forgiveness from Almighty Allah and pledge that while practicing the golden principles of the Unity, Faith ad Discipline, we will sincerely and honestly serve our beloved Pakistan, they said.

In the moments of happiness on the Independence Day, we will have to expose dark face of Indian government over atrocities, barbarism and oppression being committed on our Kashmiri brothers, they said.