CTD arrests two ‘MQM-L target killers’

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two suspects belonging to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) involved in target killings in Karachi.

The suspects were identified as Mohsinur Rehman and Babaruddin, alias Malang. Weapons were also seized from their possession.

The arrests were made during a raid conducted on a tip-off in District West. According to CTD Incharge Ali Raza, one of the suspects, Rehman, had admitted to killing a traffic policeman, Mansha, in the Golimar area in 2014 while he was on duty.

He also allegedly confessed to his involvement in various other cases of target killings, including that of a woman. Raza said the other suspect, Babaruddin, had also admitted to his involvement in the target killing incidents in the city. He added that the suspects were affiliated with the MQM-L’s Unit 131, Qasba, Aligarh in Orangi Town.

The officer said that cases against them were registered and more raids were under way to arrest their accomplices. Meanwhile, Karachi Additional IG Ghulam Nabi Memon lauded efforts of the CTD and announced cash rewards and certificates for the CTD personnel who participated in the raid.