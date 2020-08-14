Pregnant woman among four killed in road crashes

A pregnant woman died and her husband sustained critical injuries when a speedy dumper truck hit their motorcycle near Naval Colony in Baldia Town on Thursday. Police said the woman died on the spot and later rescuers moved the body and the injured to the Civil Hospital Karachi. The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Ayesha and her husband as Zameer Hussain, 28. Police said the couple was living in the Machar Colony area. Police said the truck driver fled the scene after the accident and a case had been registered.