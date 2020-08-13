BRT buses to start plying from today: Bangash

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Local Government Kamran Bangash said on Wednesday that 360 bicycles for both men and women have been arranged, besides buses, on the 27km bus rapid transit (BRT) track, which will start functioning today (Thursday).

Briefing the media persons on Wednesday, Bangash claimed that the project would provide relief to people in the provincial capital in terms of better transport. Elaborating the BRT project, he said the ZU-BRT uses a third generation technology system, which is in accordance with the universal principles that will benefit passengers.

Sharing details of the bicycle system, Kamran Bangash said bicycles were designed to be used by both men and women. In addition, all the options of lifting and bus services are provided for special persons too.

He said the opening of BRT route would stop rickshaws without permits, while buses and wagons are being also phased out from the roads. He said that Mazda bus drivers and wagon drivers, who have the capability to operate BRT buses, have also been integrated into the service.

He said BRT buses are environmental-friendly, and comfortable. He said that with the completion of the BRT, the propaganda of the opposition has been foiled. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan along with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan would inaugurate the BRT at Chamkani Depot tomorrow at 3pm while the Sindh governor and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak would also come.