Thu Aug 13, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 13, 2020

Kashmore Police recover stolen motorbikes

National

SUKKUR: The Kashmore Police have busted an inter-provincial gang of car thieves and recovered 25 motorcycles from their possession. The alleged car thieves identified as of Sadiq Mazari, Javed Domki and two others were involved in motorcycle theft mainly from the city and would later sell them in adjoining areas of district Dera Bugti. According to SSP Kashmore Asad Raza, the police conducted an operation, arrested their entire gang and recovered 25 snatched motorcycles. A ceremony was later held to return the recovered property to the rightful owners.

