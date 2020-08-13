Additional charge with perks: 25 officers cost LWMC heavily

LAHORE:Over two dozen senior officials of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) are performing duties in other sections of the company instead of in the departments for which they have been originally recruited.

Sources in LWMC revealed that many officers are enjoying heavy perks such as 25 per cent additional allowance, official vehicles and petrol for performing duties of additional charge given to them other than their own official assignment and above their original designation.

However, Managing Director, LWMC, Dr Shahzeb Hasnain recently directed for reverting all such employees to their original seats. He directed HR Department to end additional charge of the officers as it puts an additional financial burden on the company.

As per the list obtained by The News, 25 officials serving in other departments included Senior Manager Usman Nisar who was hired in HR & Admin department but was performing duty as PS to Chairman, Manager Operations Shakeel Wahid Ch who was performing duty in as Manager HR (ER), Anis Ahmed recruited as Manager Admin but was posted as Manager Operations Ring Road, Sobia Kalsoom hired as Deputy Manager Admin but was performing duty as Executive Secretary, Junaid Siddiqui was hired as Assistant manager Admin but was performing duties in Internal Audit department, M Asif, executive admin but currently is working as Assistant Manager operations.

Similarly, in LWMC’s Finance Department, Shoaib Dar was hired as Manager GIS but is currently having additional charge of senior Manager Operations (Monitoring), Muhammad Shaiq hired as Deputy Manager Accounts was working in Internal Audit and Muhammad Akram hired as AM Accounts was working at LWMC’s workshop.

In Operation’s department of LWMC, Aiyaz Mazhar was hired as Manager Operations was posted as Manager HR (ER), Rizwan Saeed was hired as Manager treatment & Disposal was working as Manager Operations, Muneeb-ur-Rehman hired as Manager Operations was working as Manager Admin with additional charge of Senior Manager HR, Rana Faisal hired as Manager Operations (Three Cities) was working as Manager operations, Mohsin Saboor hired as Deputy Manager Landfill Site was working as Manager MBS, Nauman Farooq hired as AM Operations was working in P&C department, Samiya Naz hired as Am Operations was working in P&C, Rai Shahid hired as AM Operations was working at Weigh Bridge-MIS.

In LWMC’s Projects and Planning department, M Saad hired as Project Management Specialist also having additional charge of Senior Manager Workshop, Malik Ghiyyas, Senior Manager Workshop (DO Workshop) was working as Senior Manager Enforcement, Hamid Zaman hired as Project Engineer was working as Senior Manager Landfill, Amina Khan hired as Manager Planning was working in Operations department as Manager MBS, Focal Person Orange Line Train, Mufakkir Ahsam hired as Project Engineer was working in P&C as Manager Contracts, Zafar Masood hired as DM Operations was working in P&P department, Muhammad Shakeel hired as DM Finance for Compost Plant was working in Finance department and Niamatullah Khan hired as DM Admin for Compost Plant was working at landfill site.

LWMC sources said officers who are getting heavy perks for performing duties on additional charge included Sohail Malik who originally is Senior Manager Operations but was posted as General Manager Operations since June 2018. He is getting 25 percent allowance on current gross salary and a vehicle with 350 liter fuel. Rehan Paracha hired as Senior Manager P&P was posted as GM P&P since November 2019 and was getting 25 percent allowance on current gross salary, Hamid Zaman hired as Project Engineer was posted as Senior Manager landfill since March 2020 and is getting 25 percent allowance on current gross salary, a vehicle with 300 litre fuel, Abdur Rehman hired as Senior Manager P&C was posted as GM P&C since March 2020 and was getting 25 percent allowance on current gross salary and a car with 300 litre fuel, Sajid Rafiq hired as Deputy Manager MIS was posted as Senior Manager MIS since June 2020 and was getting 25 percent allowance on current gross salary with a car and 150 liter fuel and Shoaib Dar hired as Manager GIS was posted as Senior Manager Monitoring since June 2020 and was getting 25 percent allowance on current gross salary with a car and 300 litre fuel. Recently, MD LWMC reverted eight officers to their original departments.

These included Usman Nisar, Shakil Wahid Ch, Anees Ahmed Janjua, Aiyaz Mazhar, Rizwan Saeed, Muneebur Rehman, Amna Khan and Zafar Masood. LWMC MD while talking to The News said all those posted in other departments will be reverted to their original seats.