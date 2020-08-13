Functions mark tree plantation campaign in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The district administration and Pak Army arranged functions to jointly launch the tree- plantation campaign in Nowshera.

The first ceremony was arranged at the Jinnah Bagh to mark the launch of the campaign, which would last for 21 days.

Station Commander Brigadier Nazir Hussain Khan, Deputy Commissioner Mir Raza Ozgan, Cantt Executive Officer Ch Babar Hussain planted saplings at the Jinnah Bagh.

Assistant commissioners Saman Abbas, Muhammad Sohail Khan, Qazi Bekhna, Cantonment Board officials, members of the Prime Minister’s Tigers Forces, and civil society activists were present on the occasion.

Station Commander Brigadier Nazir Hussain Khan Deputy Commissioner Mir Raza Ozgan, Cantt Executive Officer Ch Babar Hussain addressed the gathering. They urged the people to take part actively in the tee plantation campaign to lead the way for a pollution-free environment. Garrison Commander Major-General Muhammad Atif Mansha planted saplings on the lawn of the Garrison Headquarters, Station Headquarters and Artillery Centre after attending a conference.

The speakers shed light on the importance of trees in maintaining a healthy environment and exhorted the people to grow more trees to ensure clean surroundings.

Major General Atif Mansha said growing more trees was a national duty. He said global warming was a serious issue. “Trees can have a positive change on climate,” he added and asked the people to grow more trees to the good of the society.