KP govt failed to protect rights of province: ANP leader

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Aimal Wali Khan has said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has failed to secure the rights of the province.

Speaking at an event organized at the Bacha Khan Markaz to remember the victims of the Babrra massacre, he said the federal government was not providing the net hydel profit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while the provincial government has capability to secure the province’s rights.

He said that ANP would not compromise on the provincial autonomy and provincial rights, adding that KP was producing electricity at the cost of Rs1.50 but the province was without electricity. He claimed that KP was generating 6,000 megawatts electricity while its requirement was 3,000 megawatts.

He said that people across the province were protesting hours-long power outages. He said that the 18th constitutional amendment had secured the rights of provinces.

He said that the convening of All Parties Conference was agreed in the meeting with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to devise a strategy for protection of the Constitution.

He said that after the constitutional amendment, education was a provincial subject and therefore the uniform curriculum would not be accepted. He said that his party was not supporting the in-house change and wanted fresh elections.

He said that terrorists were reorganising in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while the government had not shown any interest in tackling the situation. He said that terrorists were collecting donations in various areas of the province. He asked the government to take serious steps for stopping the re-emergence of militancy.