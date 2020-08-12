close
Wed Aug 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Imdad Soomro
August 12, 2020

Human rights activist Joyo goes missing

National

Imdad Soomro
August 12, 2020

KARACHI: Human rights activist Sarang Joyo who was actively campaigning for the release of the missing persons of Sindh went missing from his home in Karachi, his family confirmed. Writers, human rights activists, political workers protested outside Karachi Press Club and observed a token hunger strike against the disappearance of Sarang Joyo. According to Sohni, wife of Sarang Joyo, unknown persons broke into their house, held the entire household hostage, and took Sarang with them. Sohni added that unknown persons took away the personal belongings including the laptop and books of her husband.

Latest News

More From Pakistan