Five killed in Jamrud firing incidents

JAMRUD: Five persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in two different incidents in various areas of Jamrud tehsil on Tuesday.

According to details, two groups traded fire over a land dispute in the Shahkas area of Jamrud tehsil. As a result, Tahir Khan and his driver named Chitrali were killed from one group and Rameez Khan from the other. Two other persons, whose names could not be ascertained, also sustained injuries in the firing incident. The second incident occurred in the remote Tauda Mela area in Jamrud tehsil where unidentified gunmen opened indiscriminate firing on one Abid and Babu Khan, killing them on the spot. The Jamrud police have registered cases of both the incidents and started investigation.