Karachi's crisis

Time and again the mismanagement of Karachi administration has cropped up, exposing badly the inabilities of the administrators as well as rulers. It is said the city is the economic hub of the country but this economic hub has been left at the mercy of people who treat it mercilessly. The NDMA and local administration could not foresee the havoc caused by rains, especially in the slum areas of Karachi. K-Electric exacerbated the troubles of the people by not accepting any responsibility of deaths caused by electricity.

We have a history of shifting responsibility to others. Be it railways, airlines or floods, nobody takes responsibility for inefficiency and negligence. People should adopt precautionary measures during this rainy season and avoid leaving home.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad